El koala, funcionalmente extinto en Australia 

La ONG Australian Koala Foundation ha dado la voz de alerta y ha denunciado que los koalas podrían estar "funcionalmente extintos". Según las estimaciones de la fundación, tan solo quedan 80.000 ejemplares de esta especie en Australia. Para luchar contra este proceso, reclaman la aplicación de una ley de protección.
Se calcula que entre 1890 y 1927 fueron abatidos unos ocho millones de koalas. Que se cazaban para utilizar su piel. El comunicado revela también que de 128 distritos en los que habitaban koalas, ya han desaparecido de 41. Las principales razones que han llevado a esta situación son dos: la destrucción de los hábitats del koala y la desaparición de los eucaliptos.
Con el término "funcionalmente extinto" se evidencia que la población de los koalas ha disminuido hasta tal punto que ya no desarrollan un papel importante como miembros del ecosistema, y eso que durante cientos de años, los koalas han tenido un papel relevante en favor de la conservación de los bosques. Se dedicaban a comer las hojas superiores y, además, sus excrementos, contribuyen al reciclaje de nutrientes.
