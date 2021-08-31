La Ley de Universidades de Castells propone tres tipos de profesores: Profesor Ayudante Doctor; Titular y Catedrático

madrid
El Anteproyecto de Ley Orgánica del Sistema Universitario (LOSU), que modificará la Ley Orgánica de Universidades (LOU), será llevada este martes, 31 de agosto, al Consejo de Ministros, donde previsiblemente se aprobará en primera lectura. La nueva Ley forma parte de la reforma integral del sistema universitario que tiene pensado realizar el Gobierno para los próximos años, y cuya implantación pretende que sea "gradual".
Esta reforma del sistema universitario se marca cuatro objetivos: promover el acceso a la educación superior; adecuar la ordenación de las enseñanzas universitarias; garantizar la buena gobernanza de las instituciones universitarias y fomentar la investigación, la transferencia y la movilidad del personal docente e investigador; y garantizar la calidad y la buena gobernanza de las instituciones universitarias.
La LOSU también quiere promover el acceso a la educación superior y adecuar la ordenación de las enseñanzas universitarias
La aprobación de la LOSU allanaría el camino para lograr el objetivo número tres: garantizar la buena gobernanza de las instituciones universitarias y fomentar la investigación, la transferencia y la movilidad del personal docente e investigador, según constaba en el Plan de Recuperación, Transformación y Resiliencia del Gobierno español enviado a Bruselas a principios de mayo.
En concreto, la nueva Ley pretende reorganizar la carrera académica. La propuesta que manejaba el Ministerio que dirige Manuel Castells era crear tres niveles de progresión y una figura contractual para cada nivel: Profesor Ayudante Doctor; Titular o contratado equivalente; y Catedrático. También pretende incorporar cambios en el proceso de elección de un rector, ya que son varios grupos parlamentarios los que han propuesto modificaciones en este sentido. Una de las propuestas que ha trascendido es la del PSOE, que quiere eliminar el requisito de ser catedrático para poder presentarse al cargo, de modo que cualquier profesor titular pueda aspirar a ser rector.
