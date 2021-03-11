Estás leyendo: Un joven denuncia una agresión homófoba en el Metro de Madrid

La víctima precisó de puntos de sutura tras los puñetazos. El Observatorio Madrileño contra la LGTBfobia denunciará los hechos como delito de odio ante la Fiscalía especializada.

Imagen del joven tras la agresión.
Imagen del joven tras la agresión. Arcópoli

Un chico de 25 años ha denunciado que sufrió una agresión homófoba el pasado domingo en un de los vagones del Metro de Madrid. En concreto, el joven viajaba en la línea cinco del suburbano cuando otro usuario de los pasajeros se le puso enfrente y se le quedó mirando y tras gritarle "maricón" e "hijo de puta" le propinó un fuerte puñetazo en la cara que provocó la fractura de sus gafas y le causó varios cortes en su pómulo y mejilla.

Según relata la Asociación Arcópoli, que trabaja por la equiparación social y legal de Lesbianas, Gais, Trans y Bisexuales, después de este primer puñetazo le dio otro golpe en la cara, aunque la víctima consiguió poner el brazo amortiguando el segundo impacto. Después de estas dos agresiones físicas, la víctima pidió auxilio y nadie del vagón del metro se lo prestó, aseguran.

El agresor bajó en la siguiente estación y la víctima se apeó en Aluche y allí se acercó a unos vigilantes de seguridad quienes rápidamente llamaron a los servicios de emergencia. En ese momento, el agredido presentó una denuncia ante una patrulla de la Policía que acudió a la estación. La víctima ha precisado puntos de sutura a causa de las heridas que le provocó el agresor.

El Observatorio Madrileño contra la LGTBfobia ha anunciado que denunciará los hechos como delito de odio ante la Fiscalía especializada de Madrid. Además, su portavoz, Rubén López, asegura que "la LGTBfobia sigue presente en Madrid": "Que seamos gais sigue molestando a una parte de la sociedad hasta el extremo de golpearnos por el mero hecho de creer que lo somos", asegura. "Por eso la educación en el respeto es fundamental para erradicar estos comportamientos", sentencia.

El Observatorio Madrileño contra la LGTBIfobia ha registrado en lo que llevamos de 2021 23 incidentes de odio por LGTBIfobia.

