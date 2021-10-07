Libertad con cargos para el edil del PSC que asaltó a un taxista pistola en mano

barcelona
La jueza ha dejado en libertad con cargos al concejal del PSC de Cànoves i Samalús (Barcelona), Eduard Beltran, que fue detenido por la Guardia Urbana el pasado lunes después de asaltar a un taxista pistola en mano, llevarse el vehículo y más de 10.000 euros en efectivo.
El PSC, una vez se ha conocido la decisión judicial, ha hecho efectiva la suspensión de la militancia de Beltran y ha trasladado a la Comisión de Garantías un expediente de expulsión, según indica en partido en el comunicado.
El edil ya ha pasado a disposición del juzgado de guardia de Barcelona, tal como ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Catalunya (TSJC). Lo investiga por los delitos de robo con violencia e intimidación, hurto y uso de vehículo a motor.
La magistrada, que ha acordado su libertad provisional con la obligación de comparecer en el juzgado, ha decidido, a modo de medidas cautelares, acordar también la retirada de pasaporte y la prohibición de que salga del territorio nacional.
Beltran fue detenido el pasado lunes, de acuerdo a fuentes cercanas a la investigación, hacia las 15.00 horas, en las inmediaciones del Puerto de Barcelona, donde habría asaltado a un taxista y le habría robado el coche y dinero.
La Guardia Urbana de Barcelona lo localizó poco después de los hechos gracias a la geolocalización de un teléfono móvil que también habría robado, según las mismas fuentes.
