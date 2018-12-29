El cadáver de Marvel, un ejemplar de lince ibérico monitorizado por el programa Life Iberlince, fue encontrado el pasado viernes gracias al radiocollar que portaba, según ha informado Miguel Simón, director de este programa de conservación del lince ibérico, que ha precisado que el animal murió por un disparo de escopeta y que en su cadáver había más de 300 perdigones.
El 28/12/18 localizado muerto poe el radiocollar a MARVEL, lince iberico de Guadalmellato. En necropsia más de 300 plomos de escopeta:disparo a bocajarro— Miguel Simón (@miguelsimon03) 29 de diciembre de 2018
¡¡Sucesos asi son dramáticos para el esfuerzo de 2 paises y22 socios!!! @MedioAmbAND @iberlinceEU @ivillaecija @andaluciacaza pic.twitter.com/DdkafrNbHY
"Sucesos así son dramáticos para el esfuerzo de dos países y 22 socios", ha lamentado en su cuenta de Twitter el director de este programa de conservación de la especie, en peligro de extinción, en el que también participa Portugal. Según Simón, la radiografía del cuerpo y la necropsia no dejan lugar a la duda: fue "un disparo a bocajarro".
Marvel nació en 2015 y habitaba el territorio de la cuenca del río Guadalmellato, un afluente del Guadalquivir que transcurre por la provincia de Córdoba.
