Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Lince Ibérico Hallan muerto a un lince ibérico con 300 perdigones de escopeta en el cuerpo

El director del proyecto de conservación de Life Iberlince ha confirmado la muerte por "un disparo a bocajarro" de Marvel, un ejemplar geolocalizado en la zona de Guadalmellato, Córdoba.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Radiografía del lince Marvel, asesinado por un cazador furtivo.- IBERLINCE

Radiografía del lince Marvel, asesinado por un cazador furtivo.- IBERLINCE

El cadáver de Marvel, un ejemplar de lince ibérico monitorizado por el programa Life Iberlince, fue encontrado el pasado viernes gracias al radiocollar que portaba, según ha informado Miguel Simón, director de este programa de conservación del lince ibérico, que ha precisado que el animal murió por un disparo de escopeta y que en su cadáver había más de 300 perdigones.

"Sucesos así son dramáticos para el esfuerzo de dos países y 22 socios", ha lamentado en su cuenta de Twitter el director de este programa de conservación de la especie, en peligro de extinción, en el que también participa Portugal. Según Simón, la radiografía del cuerpo y la necropsia no dejan lugar a la duda: fue "un disparo a bocajarro".

Marvel nació en 2015 y habitaba el territorio de la cuenca del río Guadalmellato, un afluente del Guadalquivir que transcurre por la provincia de Córdoba.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad