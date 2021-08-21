Llega a Madrid el tercer avión español con 36 evacuados de Afganistán 

madridActualizado:
Un tercer avión procedente de Kabul con 36 colaboradores afganos y sus familias ha aterrizado este sábado en la base aérea de Torrejón (Madrid), han informado fuentes del Ministerio de Defensa.
El avión, fletado por Francia, ha llegado este sábado a Torrejón de Ardoz pasadas las 19.30 horas. La aeronave ha salido de Dubái en dirección a París donde han desembarcado aquellos afganos que han trabajado para el país galo. Posteriormente, el avión ha seguido rumbo Madrid con personal del servicio exterior europeo.
El primer avión con personal afgano evacuado llegó a Madrid el pasado jueves con 53 personas a bordo, mientras que el segundo, en el que había 110 repatriados, llegó a la base aérea de Torrejón el viernes alrededor de las 20.30 de la tarde.
Estos vuelos se enmarcan en el acuerdo alcanzado por los Veintisiete a propuesta del Gobierno español para que España sirva de 'hub' de entrada para los afganos que trabajaron para el bloque y sus familias y su posterior distribución en base a cuotas por el resto de países.
De hecho, el presidente del Gobierno, Pedro Sánchez, ha recibido este sábado a las 12.30 horas a la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen; al presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, y al Alto Representante de la UE para Asuntos Exteriores, Josep Borrell, en la base aérea de Torrejón de Ardoz para visitar el dispositivo de atención y acogida de ciudadanos europeos y colaboradores afganos instalado en la base.
Han mantenido un encuentro en el contexto de la emergencia que supone la crisis en Afganistán. Tras realizar una comparecencia conjunta ante los medios de comunicación.
