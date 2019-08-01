Público
La llegada de inmigrantes en patera sigue bajando: un 40% en lo que va de año

El total de inmigrantes llegados a España por mar y fronteras terrestres también ha descendido un el 36,8% 

Personas rescatadas de una patera en una imagen de archivo.- SALVAMENTO MARÍTIMO/ ARCHIVO

Las llegadas de inmigrantes en patera a las costas españolas se han reducido un 40% este año, respecto al mismo periodo de 2018, ya que han sido 13.326 los migrantes llegados a España por esa vía en 465 embarcaciones, nueve mil menos que hasta el cierre de julio del año anterior (22.301).

Según los últimos datos del Ministerio del Interior, hasta el 31 de julio el total de inmigrantes llegados a España por mar y fronteras terrestres ha sido de 16.600, el 36,8% menos, ya que hace un año fueron 26.260 migrantes.

Los datos confirman la tendencia descendente de los últimos meses en la llegada de inmigrantes en patera, sobre todo a través de la península y Baleares, a donde arribaron 12.476 frente a los 21.106 del año anterior (40,9 % menos).

El descenso ha sido especialmente significativo también en las llegadas a Melilla por mar, que se han reducido un 75,7% pasando de las 478 de 2018 a las 116 de este año. Por el contrario, han aumentado las llegadas marítimas por Ceuta un 6% hasta las 279 personas (263 en mismo periodo de 2018) y prácticamente se han mantenido en Canarias, donde han llegado 455 inmigrantes, uno más que el anterior periodo.

Según el último balance publicado este jueves, hasta el 31 de julio han llegado a las costas españolas 465 embarcaciones, lo que supone un descenso del 40 % respecto al año anterior, que fueron 962. Además, llegaron por vía terrestre a Ceuta y Melilla 3.274 inmigrantes, el 17,3 por ciento menos. De ellos, 2.646 lo hicieron por Melilla y 628 por Ceuta.

