San Martín de Valdeiglesias (Madrid)
El cuerpo de la niña de 10 años desaparecida el pasado martes en las aguas del pantano de San Juan (Madrid) ha sido localizado, según ha podido saber Efe de varias fuentes cercanas al caso.
Según las fuentes, ahora se está a la espera de que el juez levante el cadáver de la menor y ya se ha informado a la familia del hallazgo.
A las 14.30 horas los responsables del operativo de búsqueda ofrecerán una rueda de prensa en la puerta de la urbanización Ciudad de San Ramón para informar de los detalles de la localización del cuerpo de la niña.
La menor estaba junto con otros niños en una plataforma de madera instalada en la parte trasera de una lancha cuando, en un momento dado, sus familiares perdieron su rastro y, tras dar varias vueltas al lugar, llamaron por la tarde del pasado martes a los servicios de emergencias.
Los familiares, que han sido atendidos por un grupo de psicólogos, dijeron que la menor se cayó al agua sin chaleco salvavidas.
Desde entonces, en su búsqueda han participado unas 70 personas que han formado parte de un dispositivo compuesto por efectivos de la Guardia Civil, Cruz Roja, Protección Civil, Policía Local y Cuerpo de Bomberos.
Las labores de rastreo se han hecho tanto dentro del agua con un sónar, ya que el pantano tiene hasta 20 metros de profundidad y la visibilidad es muy complicada, como en la superficie.
