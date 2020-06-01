Estás leyendo: Lorenzo Milà y Almudena Ariza serán reubicados en nuevas corresponsalías

Público
Público

TVE Lorenzo Milà y Almudena Ariza serán reubicados en nuevas corresponsalías

La hasta ahora corresponsal en París se mudará a Londres mientras que el destino de Milà todavía es desconocido. A los cambios ya anunciados también se suman las periodistas Mavi Doñate y Ana Belén Llorente.

Almudena Ariza y Lorenzo Milà | Archivo
Almudena Ariza y Lorenzo Milà | Archivo

madrid

público

Lorenzo Milà y Almudena Ariza se suman a los cambios de los corresponsales en la cadena pública. El nuevo director provisional de los Servicios Informativos, Eric Hernández, estaría aprovechando el final de los cinco años de contrato que tiene cada corresponsalía para reestructurar a los profesionales que forman la red de corresponsales en el extranjero de RTVE.

Así, tras la salida de los corresponsales el Bruselas y Londres, José Ramón Patterson y Miguel Ángel Idígoras, anunciada hace unos días, este lunes se ha conocido que también cambiarán de destino corresponsales como Ariza (París), Milà (Roma), Mavi Doñate (Ásia-Pacífico) y Ana Belén Llorente (Lisboa).

Previsiblemente, Ariza se mudará a Londres mientras que el destino de Milà aún no se conoce. Si se sabe quién será su sustituta: la que fuera directora de Informativos hasta enero de este 2020, Begoña Alegría. Lorente podría pasar de Lisboa a Bruselas mientras que Doñate se instalaría en la capital francesa. Tampoco se conoce qué pasará con Idígoras y Patterson.

Hace unos días también se supo que RTVE trasladara al presentador Xabier Fortes a La noche en 24 y dejará el espacio matinal de entrevistas y análisis Los Desayunos de TVE. El periodista volverá la próxima temporada a dirigir y presentar La noche en 24, un espacio del Canal 24 Horas que ya condujo durante la temporada 2011-2012.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público