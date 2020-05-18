Estás leyendo: RTVE traslada a Xabier Fortes a 'La noche en 24H'

RTVE traslada a Xabier Fortes a 'La noche en 24H'

Durante las dos últimas temporadas, Fortes ha dirigido y presentado el espacio matinal 'Los Desayunos de TVE'.

Xabier Fortes
Xabier Fortes, en una imagen de archivo. 

madrid

Actualizado:

público / europa press

RTVE traslada al presentador Xabier Fortes a La noche en 24 y dejará el espacio matinal de entrevistas y análisis Los Desayunos de TVE. El periodista volverá la próxima temporada a dirigir y presentar La noche en 24, un espacio del Canal 24 Horas que ya condujo durante la temporada 2011-2012.

Así lo ha dado a conocer este lunes la Corporación pública que ha detallado que Fortes sustituye a Marc Sala, que seguirá vinculado a RTVE con nuevos proyectos profesionales.

Durante las dos últimas temporadas Fortes ha dirigido y presentado el espacio matinal de entrevistas y análisis Los Desayunos de TVE y, la próxima temporada, el horario de Los Desayunos quedará integrado en la nueva franja matinal que presentará Mónica López.

El presentador ha afirmado en un mensaje que "han sido dos años maravillosos". Añade que el director de Información y Actualidad de RTVE, Enric Hernàndez, "tiene el derecho y la obligación de hacer los cambios que considere oportunos para mejorar la programación".

Fortes (Pontevedra, 1966) es licenciado en Ciencias de la Información por la Universidad Complutense y ha desarrollado toda su carrera profesional en TVE, a la que se incorporó en 1990. Tiene una larga experiencia como editor y presentador de informativos y como conductor de espacios de debates y entrevistas. Además, ha realizado una docena de documentales de variada temática.

Ha sido editor y presentador de informativos territoriales de TVE en Galicia y director del Centro Territorial. En 2011 asumió la dirección y presentación de La Noche en 24 horas. Ha sido galardonado con el Micrófono de Oro y el Premio Ondas por su trayectoria profesional en TVE.

