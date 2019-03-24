Público
Un incendio que afecta al parque natural gallego del Xurés quema decenas de hectáreas

El incendio comenzó minutos antes de la medianoche del sábado en la parroquia de San Xes de Vilariño, en el municipio de Lobeira (Ourense) y en su extinción trabajan dos agentes forestales, cuatro brigadas y cuatro motobombas.

Foto: Emerxencias Ourense.

Un incendio forestal activo que afecta al parque natural del Xurés, en el sur de Ourense, ha quemado de momento 25 hectáreas, según las estimaciones de la Consellería de Medio Rural. En un principio temieron que el dato alcanzaría hasta las 40, pero ha podido controlarse y no se ha expandido más. 

Además de este incendio, el departamento autonómico ha informado de la extinción esta madrugada de otro fuego forestal en Padrenda (Ourense), tras quemar 21 hectáreas

