La ciudad de Madrid no desplegará finalmente este sábado una bandera arcoíris de 700 metros a lo largo de Gran Vía desde el Edificio Metrópolis a la plaza de Callao, tal como estaba previsto, ha anunciado el presidente de la Asociación de Empresas y Profesionales para Gays y Lesbianas de Madrid y su Comunidad (AEGAL), Alfonso Llopart, quien ha confirmado que el acto se ha "cancelado".
"El principal problema es que cuando nos dieron ya la autorización de que había financiación, era un poco tarde, y confiábamos en que se hubieran podido agilizar los permisos. Los hemos presentado fuera de plazo y requieren diez días... Creíamos que se podía haber hecho algún tipo de excepción, pero queda cancelado", ha expresado a continuación antes de la entrega de los triángulos de COGAM.
Ya esta mañana, la vicealcaldesa, Begoña Villacís, confirmaba que el Ayuntamiento de la capital no tenía aún los permisos necesarios para desplegar este sábado, día de la manifestación estatal del Orgullo LGTBI, una bandera arcoíris de 700 metros desde el emblemático Edificio Metrópolis hasta la plaza de Callao.
"Lo están terminando de cerrar las organizaciones y cuando se tengan más datos, se trasladarán", dijo Villacís ante los medios de comunicación.
La iniciativa partía de Aegal e iba a ser el área que capitanea Begoña Villacís quien la sufragara con 15.000 euros. Se quería desplegar seis rollos de 35 metros cada uno con la idea de que sean los ciudadanos de Madrid quienes "unan la bandera arcoíris" de 700 metros.
La pretensión era que unos 250 voluntarios por Madrid desplegaran los largos rollos de tela para conformar la bandera.
