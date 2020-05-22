Estás leyendo: Cientos de ultraderechistas se concentran en Málaga contra el Gobierno y sin mantener el distanciamiento social

Entre cacerolas y envueltos en la bandera española, los manifestantes han seguido el patrón de la concentración del madrileño barrio de Salamanca para pedir la dimisión de Pedro Sánchez.

El germen de las protestas contra el Gobierno por la gestión de la pandemia del coronavirus, que surgió en el madrileño barrio de Salamanca la semana pasada, se ha ido extendiendo por los diferentes territorios del país.

Así, cientos de ultraderechistas se han concentrado este jueves en Málaga por el mismo motivo para pedir la dimisión de Pedro Sánchez y sin mantener las normas de distanciamiento social que marcan las autoridades sanitarias. 

Los manifestantes abarrotaron una de las principales calles de la ciudad a grito de "Sánchez dimisión", "Viva España" y "Fuera Sánchez", mientras que algunos grupos llegaron a entonar el Novio de la muerte.

Con la mayoría de manifestantes envueltos en la bandera españolas y cacerolas han seguido el mismo patrón que en otras concentraciones como las de Logroño o Valencia

