La Policía Local de Torrelles de Llobregat ha recibido una llamada de un vecino de Sant Vicenç dels Horts (Barcelona) alertándolos de que un cazador había matado a su mascota. La familia ha interpuesto una denuncia contra el presunto autor de los hechos.

Jack, el perro muerto por el disparo de un cazador en Barcelona. @J_Zaragoza_ / Twitter

Aviso: En la parte final del artículo aparece una imagen que puede herir la sensibilidad del lector. Hemos decidido publicarla para denunciar el maltrato animal.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar el pasado sábado cuando la Policía Local de Torrelles de Llobregat (Barcelona) recibió una llamada de un vecino de Sant Vicenç dels Horts para alertarles de que un cazador había matado a su perro de un disparo en la cabeza. 

Según cuenta el medio El Caso, cuando los agentes llegaron al lugar del accidente, el dueño del perro, apodado 'Jack' y su familia sostenían al animal, ya muerto de un disparo en la cabeza. Tras explicar lo sucedido, han procedido a denunciar al cazador, al que se le imputa un presunto delito de maltrato animal. Por su parte, este ha presentado también una denuncia por una supuesta agresión de uno de los acompañantes del dueño.

El lugar donde se han producido los hechos es una zona autorizada para la caza y la policía ha comprobado que el cazador tenía los permisos. Además le han realizado una prueba de alcoholemia que ha salido negativa. El hombre mantiene que el disparo contra el perro fue involuntario, informaba el Ajuntament de Torrelles en sus redes sociales.

En Twitter, el diputado del PSC en el Congreso, José Zaragoza, ha compartido duras imágenes del perro muerto y ha reclamado que el cazador "ha de ir a la cárcel".

