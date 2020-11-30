Estás leyendo: La Delegación de Gobierno sanciona a 90 asistentes de la protesta 'Policías por la libertad' por no llevar mascarilla

Manifestación negacionista de policías La Delegación de Gobierno sanciona a 90 asistentes de la protesta 'Policías por la libertad' por no llevar mascarilla

Aunque en la convocatoria se indicaba a los participantes que portasen mascarilla, buena parte de los manifestantes no la llevaban o la usaban de manera inadecuada.

Concentración celebrada este sábado en la calle Colón de València. - Europa Press

europa press

La Delegación del Gobierno en la Comunitat Valenciana ha levantado un total de 90 propuestas de sanción a asistentes de la manifestación convocada por la asociación 'Policías por la Libertad' por incumplir las medidas sanitarias y no llevar mascarilla, según han confirmado a Europa Press fuentes de este departamento. De hecho, la fundadora de esta organización, Sonia Vescovacci, instó recientemente a sus compañeros a incumplir las órdenes de sancionar a negacionistas que no cumplen con las medidas de seguridad sanitaria. 

La marcha recorrió este sábado las calles del centro de València contra la "imposición de las mascarillas" y la gestión del coronavirus por parte del Gobierno. Aunque en la convocatoria se indicaba a los participantes que portasen mascarilla, buena parte de los manifestantes no la llevaban o la usaban de manera inadecuada.

Por otra parte, la Delegación del Gobierno abrirá un expediente sancionador a las dos personas que comunicaron la protesta a la administración ya que, según han explicado las mismas fuentes, a causa de la pandemia, firmaron una declaración responsable -en la que, entre otros asuntos, se comprometían a respetar las medidas sanitarias- que posteriormente han incumplido.

