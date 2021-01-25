Estás leyendo: Marta Ferrusola pide ser eximida de ir a juicio por sufrir demencia

Público
Público

Caso Pujol Marta Ferrusola pide ser eximida de ir a juicio por sufrir demencia

Los abogados de la procesada han presentado un informe que certifica que Ferrusola padece Alzheimer desde 2018, enfermedad que se ha visto agravada por un grave accidente doméstico.

La mujer del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol, Marta Ferrusola /EFE
La mujer del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol, Marta Ferrusola. — EFE.

madrid

Actualizado:

efe

Marta Ferrusola, mujer del expresidente catalán Jordi Pujol, ha alegado que sufre demencia y ha reclamado ser eximida de la causa en la que está procesada junto al resto de su familia por delitos de corrupción, hechos por los que está pendiente de ir a juicio tras su procesamiento el pasado julio.

Según fuentes jurídicas, sus abogados han propuesto que un médico forense la examine y, una vez se determine que no está en disposición de ser juzgada por los motivos de salud alegados, se archive la causa respecto a ella. Como prueba de su enfermedad, al escrito presentado por su defensa se adjunta un informe de la unidad de neurología del Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau de Barcelona que certifica que Ferrusola padece Alzheimer desde 2018, enfermedad que se ha visto agravada por un grave accidente doméstico el pasado mes de agosto, cuando fue trasladada en helicóptero hasta el hospital de la Vall d'Hebron. 

La pasada semana también se supo que el matrimonio Pujol Ferrusola se encontraba confinado en su domicilio tras haber dado positivo por coronavirus. El pasado julio, el juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata acordó el procesamiento del matrimonio y de sus 7 hijos por organización criminal, blanqueo de capitales, y delitos contra la Hacienda Pública y falsedad documental por "obtener multimillonarias beneficios ilícitos mediante actividades falsarias y corruptas".

La familia Pujol formuló recurso contra esta decisión, a lo que se opuso la Fiscalía Anticorrupción, y ahora se está a la espera de lo que decida la Audiencia Nacional. En el auto en el que el juez propuso juzgar a la familia, consideró acreditado que los Pujol Ferrusola aprovecharon su posición privilegiada de ascendencia en la vida política, social y económica catalana durante decenios, "para acumular un patrimonio desmedido, directamente relacionado con percepciones económicas derivadas de actividades corruptas".

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público