La mujer de Jordi Pujol habría sufrido un accidente en su domicilio de Queralbs (Girona) y ha tenido que ser trasladada en helicóptero hasta el hospital barcelonés.

La mujer del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol, Marta Ferrusola /EFE
Marta Ferrusola, esposa del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol, ha sido ingresada este sábado en el Hospital de Vall d'Hebron de Barcelona al sufrir un accidente, según han informado fuentes de este centro hospitalario.

La mujer de Jordi Pujol habría sufrido un accidente en su domicilio de Queralbs (Girona) y ha tenido que ser trasladada en helicóptero hasta el hospital barcelonés, según ha publicado elMón.

Por el momento, no se ha podido concretar el estado de salud de Ferrusola, de 85 años de edad, a la que están realizando diversas pruebas diagnósticas.

