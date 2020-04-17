madrid
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha comunicado a las Comunidades Autónomas la retirada de las mascarillas 'Garry Galaxy', después de que el Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social haya avisado de que no cumplen con la normativa europea.
Trabajo se ha pronunciado así tras realizar un análisis solicitado por el Hospital Universitari Parc Taulí de Barcelona, que las mascarillas 'Garry Galaxy', en envoltorio de color verde, no cumplen con ninguna clasificación indicada en la norma 'UNE-EN 149:2001+A1:2010'.
Se trata de una mascarilla autofiltrante, plegada, con pinza nasal y con arnés de cabeza consistente en cintas elásticas que pasan por detrás de las orejas. Pero no ha sido la única análizada, también se ha hecho con otro modelo sin identificar. Las conclusiones del ensayo señalan que ambas mascarillas tienen una apariencia similar pero con niveles de protección muy distintos.
Esta otra mascarilla sin identificación, sin envoltorio (suelta) y que no lleva ningún tipo de marcado, sí cumple con los requisitos para ser considerada como FFP2. Para verificar la diferencia se han realizado también los ensayos de resistencia a la respiración y se comprueba la "coherencia" con los resultados obtenidos en penetración.
Estas mascarillas ya habían llegado a los centros sanitarios de varias comunidades e incluso, habían empezado a usarse en algunos hospitales y centros de salud.
