Estás leyendo: Sanidad ordena la retirada de mascarillas por no cumplir con la normativa europea

Público
Público

Material médico Sanidad ordena la retirada de mascarillas por no cumplir con la normativa europea

Varios hospitales y centros de salud ya estaban usando las mascarillas 'Garry Galaxy' que no han superado el análisis de requisitos de protección. 

El empleado de una farmacia muestra mascarillas durante el brote de la enfermedad por coronavirus. REUTERS / Jon Nazca
El empleado de una farmacia muestra mascarillas durante el brote de la enfermedad por coronavirus. REUTERS / Jon Nazca

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

Público/agencias

El Ministerio de Sanidad ha comunicado a las Comunidades Autónomas la retirada de las mascarillas 'Garry Galaxy', después de que el Ministerio de Trabajo y Economía Social haya avisado de que no cumplen con la normativa europea.

Trabajo se ha pronunciado así tras realizar un análisis solicitado por el Hospital Universitari Parc Taulí de Barcelona, que las mascarillas 'Garry Galaxy', en envoltorio de color verde, no cumplen con ninguna clasificación indicada en la norma 'UNE-EN 149:2001+A1:2010'.

Se trata de una mascarilla autofiltrante, plegada, con pinza nasal y con arnés de cabeza consistente en cintas elásticas que pasan por detrás de las orejas. Pero no ha sido la única análizada, también se ha hecho con otro modelo sin identificar. Las conclusiones del ensayo señalan que ambas mascarillas tienen una apariencia similar pero con niveles de protección muy distintos. 

Esta otra mascarilla sin identificación, sin envoltorio (suelta) y que no lleva ningún tipo de marcado, sí cumple con los requisitos para ser considerada como FFP2. Para verificar la diferencia se han realizado también los ensayos de resistencia a la respiración y se comprueba la "coherencia" con los resultados obtenidos en penetración. 

Estas mascarillas ya habían llegado a los centros sanitarios de varias comunidades e incluso, habían empezado a usarse en algunos hospitales y centros de salud. 

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú