Unos 50 migrantes del 'Open Arms' se lanzan desesperados al mar ante el retraso en los permisos para desembarcar

MADRID
Casi medio centenar de migrantes y refugiados rescatados por el Open Arms se han arrojado este viernes por la mañana al mar ante el retraso en los permisos para desembarcar, un día después de que más de 70 saltasen por la borda y fuesen auxiliados por la Guardia Costera italiana.
El fundador de la ONG Open Arms, Óscar Camps, ha denunciado que están en una "situación límite", "abandonados" a 1,5 kilómetros de la ciudad italiana de Parlermo, "sin solución ni información alguna".
"Se alarga innecesariamente el sufrimiento a bordo no solo de los rescatados, también de la tripulación. 48 más saltan desesperados al mar", ha lamentado en Twitter, donde ha compartido las imágenes de personas con chalecos salvavidas en el agua.
El Open Arms se dirigió hacia Palermo instado por las autoridades italianas después de haber sido rechazado durante días por las autoridades de Malta. Sin embargo, por ahora no tiene asignado ningún puerto seguro de desembarco, algo que ya ha sido repudiado por organizaciones defensoras de Derechos Humanos.
