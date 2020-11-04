A CoruñaActualizado:
La familia Franco ha manifestado su voluntad de cumplir con la obligación de entregar de forma provisional el Pazo de Meirás al patrimonio público mediante un escrito presentado ante el juzgado que condenó a los herederos del dictador a devolver el inmueble al Estado.
El abogado de los Franco ha presentado dicho escrito ante el Juzgado número 1 de Primera Instancia de A Coruña, según informan fuentes del Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Galicia.
El Gobierno anunció la semana pasada que pediría la ejecución provisional de la sentencia que determinó que el Pazo de Meirás, en el municipio coruñés de Sada, es propiedad del Estado, para que la familia Franco hiciera entrega cuanto antes de la finca, sin esperar a que se resuelva el recurso que ha presentado. Por el momento, la ejecución sería provisional porque no hay todavía sentencia firme.
