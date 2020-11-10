MadridActualizado:
Un menor de 11 años ha sido ingresado en el Hospital Santalucía de Cartagena tras sufrir un paliza a manos de un niño de la misma edad. La víctima ha tenido que ser intervenido por una fractura nasal, según informa la cadena 7 Televisión Región de Murcia, que ha podido hablar la familia del agredido para conocer más detalle sobre los hechos.
"Se le había hundido de tal manera que no podía respirar bien", ha revelado Gissel Sánchez, hermana del agredido, sobre la fractura en el tabique. El suceso tuvo lugar después de la salida del instituto Issac Peral cuando, según relata la hermana, "estaba en un grupo, lo cogió del bolso por detrás y de una vez le pegó un puñetazo". El menor quedó inconsciente en el primer golpe y el agresor siguió golpeándole hasta que una madre se percató de lo ocurrido.
Según las declaraciones de la familia, no era la primera vez que pasaba. Sánchez ha declarado a la televisión regional que el agresor lo acosaba continuamente: "Le decía muchas veces maricón y se metía con él por eso". Según informa el centro educativo, el menor agredido ya había comunicado en otras ocasiones que estaba recibiendo insultos y amenazas.
"Él está muy triste, destrozado. Él dice: '¿Por qué a mí?'", cuenta su hermana en las declaraciones. El agresor, como medida cautelar, ha sido expulsado durante 15 días del instituto y actualmente hay una recogida de firmas para que dicha expulsión sea permanente. La familia del menor ya ha presentado una denuncia ante la comisaria.
