palma de mallorca
La Policía Nacional ha detenido a un joven, de 27 años de edad y de origen suizo, como presunto autor de un delito de odio y lesiones por golpear e insultar a una pareja de chicos que se estaban besando en un bar de Pere Garau, en Palma.
En una nota de prensa, la Policía Nacional que los hechos tuvieron lugar este sábado pasado. Entonces, recibieron una llamada en la que solicitaban presencial policial en un bar de Pere Garau ya que un hombre había agredido a una pareja homosexual.
Por lo visto, el arrestado reaccionó con violencia cuando vio cómo los dos hombres se besaban. En concreto, golpeó a uno de los chicos en la espalda y al otro le dio un puñetazo en la cara.
El detenido reconoció los hechos a los agentes y, en consecuencia, fue arrestado. Este domingo pasó a disposición judicial.
