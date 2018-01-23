Público
Mena Ceuta Un menor marroquí tutelado intenta suicidarse en su centro de acogida de Ceuta

El joven, de 17 años, fue hallado inconsciente en el baño del centro La Esperanza. Tenía el cordón de su chándal atado al cuello cuando un policía lo encontró tras ser alertado por otros menores.

Imagen del centro de menores La Esperanza de Ceuta.

Un joven marroquí de 17 años ha sido trasladado al Hospital Universitario después de haber sido encontrado en el cuarto de baño del centro de acogida de menores de La Esperanza con el cordón de su chándal enrollado en el cuello.

Según han informado fuentes policiales, un trabajador del centro de menores halló al menor desvanecido con el cordón del chándal enrollado al cuello y sujeto a una llave de paso, por lo que dio aviso al Servicio de Emergencias. Según El Faro de Ceuta, uno de los policías locales asignado en el centro lo encontró inconsciente tras ser avisado por otros menores.

El menor, que está acogido en este centro desde hace dos meses, podría haber actuado de esta manera al estar presionado por otros menores del mismo centro de acogida y no es la primera vez que tiene que ser atendido al presentar cuadros depresivos.

El joven ha quedado ingresado en el hospital mientras que el Área de Menores del Gobierno de Ceuta -que es quien le tutela- ha abierto una investigación para esclarecer los hechos que han desencadenado en este suceso y lo trasladará a la Fiscalía.

