La lluvia inunda el Metro de Madrid y causa múltiples cortes en la circulación  

Las líneas afectadas han sido la L2, L3, L4, L7 y L10 durante un tiempo estimado de media hora.

Inundaciones en el Metro de Madrid. / Twitter
Las fuertes lluvias acaecidas en la mañana de este jueves en Madrid han provocado que el Metro se haya inundado en algunas de las principales estaciones de la capital, según ha anunciado el consorcio en su cuenta de Twitter.  

Durante más de media hora la circulación de los trenes ha tenido que ser interrumpida alrededor de las 9.30 horas. Las líneas afectadas han sido la L2, L3, L4, L7 y L10. 

Principalmente a su paso por la estación de Noviciado, "circulación interrumpida en L2 entre Ópera y Quevedo, ambos sentidos, por incidencia en las instalaciones", señala el tuit publicado por la compañía.

La tromba de agua también ha afectado a estaciones de Cercanías, como la de Sol, y provocando también balsas de agua en algunas de las principales calles de la capital.

Los usuarios del Metro han grabado vídeos e imágenes que muestran las estaciones del suburbano completamente inundadas, a las que era imposible acceder.

Sobre las 11.00 horas de este jueves, Metro Madrid ha informado de que los trenes ya vuelven a efectuar parada en Plaza de España y en García Noblejas.

