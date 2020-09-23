Cellnex ultima la compra del 60% de Indra en la empresa que gestiona la red móvil del Metro de Madrid

madridActualizado:
La empresa española de torres de telefonía Cellnex está cerca de comprar Metrocall, la empresa encargada de prestar la cobertura de telefonía móvil en el Metro de Madrid a los distintos operadores de Metro de Madrid, controlada por Indra.
Según la información adelantada por el diario Expansión, Cellnex ha resultado la compañía elegida para quedarse con la participación de Indra en un proceso de venta en el que competía con la australiana BAI.
Metrocall es una empresa creada en 2003 y participada al 60% por una compañía controlada por Indra y al 40% por Metro de Madrid. En concreto, de la filial que posee ese 60%, Indra posee el 87,5%, mientras que el otro 12,5% está en manos del empresario Lalo Azcona, ex presidente de Tecnocom, compañía adquirida por Indra en 2017.
Los analistas calculan que Metrocall estaría valorada en unos 60 millones de euros (70,03 millones de dólares), según el periódico.
Metrocall mantiene desde 2005 un convenio con las tres principales operadoras de telefonía móvil de España, Telefónica, Vodafone y Orange, para que estas puedan acceder a su infraestructura y prestar servicios de telefonía móvil en el suburbano madrileño.
Separada del operador español de infraestructuras Abertis en 2015, Cellnex ha comprado decenas de miles de torres de telefonía en toda Europa en los últimos años y ahora controla más de 50.000. Los analistas creen que jugará un papel clave en futuros movimientos de concentración del mercado europeo de infraestructuras de telecomunicaciones.
