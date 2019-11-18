Los miembros de 'La Manada' se declaran inocentes y guardan silencio en la causa de Pozoblanco

Los cuatro miembros de La Manada acusados de la supuesta comisión de abusos sexuales a una joven de 21 años en la localidad cordobesa de Pozoblanco, con anterioridad a los hechos del caso de los Sanfermines de 2016, se han acogido a su derecho a no declarar.
Condenados ya a 15 años de cárcel por violación junto a un quinto miembro más del grupo por la causa de Pamplona, en esta ocasión se han declarado inocentes ante el juez del Juzgado de lo Penal número 1 de Cordoba, Luis Javier Santos, antes de ejercer su derecho a guardar silencio. El juez ha acordado demorar hasta la sentencia su decisión sobre la nulidad o no del vídeo de los hechos que supuestamente involucra a los cuatro procesados.
Al respecto, el juez ha remarcado que "no es la única prueba existente en el procedimiento" y ha aludido al "consentimiento" prestado por los acusados ante el juez instructor de Pamplona, donde hallaron las grabaciones tras entregar sus teléfonos y la Policía Foral de Navarra inició investigación.
Habrá ampliación.
