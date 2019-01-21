Público
La Manada La Fiscalía pide 7 años de cárcel a los cuatro miembros de 'La Manada' en el caso de Pozoblanco

Reclama tres años por un delito de abusos sexuales, cuatro años más por otro delito contra la intimidad y para uno de ellos, el último conductor, una multa de doce euros diarios durante dos meses.

La Fiscalía de Córdoba ha pedido en el escrito de calificación provisional para los cuatro acusados miembros de 'La Manada' en la causa abierta en el Juzgado de Pozoblanco sendas penas de prisión de tres años por un delito de abusos sexuales hacia una joven en el interior de un vehículo, cuatro años más por otro delito contra la intimidad y para uno de ellos, el último conductor, una multa de doce euros diarios durante dos meses por causar lesiones leves. Hechos que ocurrieron días antes del caso de los Sanfermines de 2016.

El Ministerio Fiscal también solicita para la víctima como responsabilidad civil una indemnización conjunta y solidaria que deberán pagar los acusados de 4.500 euros por su curación y 6.000 más por los daños morales causados, según ha informado la Fiscalía Superior de Andalucía.

(Habrá ampliación)

