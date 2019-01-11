El guardia civil de La Manada, Antonio Manuel Guerrero Escudero, que continuaba "activo, sin destino y cobrando su sueldo" pese a su condena a nueve años de prisión por un delito continuado de abuso sexual, se encuentra suspendido de sus funciones desde el 10 de diciembre de 2018, según recoge el Boletín Oficial del Ministerio de Defensa (BOD) este viernes.
Tal y como señala el BOD, el agente de la Benemérita, "en situación de activo y encuadrado a efectos del régimen interior en la Comandancia de Córdoba, pasa a la situación de suspensión de funciones desde el día 10 de diciembre de 2018, fecha de notificación de la Resolución de este Ministerio [de Defensa] de fecha 5 de diciembre de 2018".
En julio de 2018, Guerrero se reincorporó a la Guardia Civil sin destino asignado "por imperativo legal", a tenor de las declaraciones del departamento que dirige Margarita Robles. Asimismo, el Ministerio de Defensa explicó en un comunicado que se vio obligado a la reincorporación según lo dispuesto en los artículos 88.2 y 92.2 de la Ley 29/2014. "En el caso concreto del guardia civil se sigue aplicando la resolución ya adoptada el 29 de julio de 2016 por el director de este cuerpo de no otorgarle ningún destino mientras no se dicte sentencia firme o auto de sobreseimiento también firme".
Fuentes del Ministerio de Interior explicaron en su momento a Público que el condenado iba a permanecer en esta situación –"aunque sin ningún tipo de complemento"– hasta que existiera sentencia firme.
Sin embargo, el Ministerio de Defensa ha decidido suspender a Guerrero antes de que el fallo sea firme. Actualmente, la sentencia está en manos del Tribunal Supremo, después de que el pasado 5 de diciembre, el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Navarra (TSJN) confirmara la condena de nueve años de prisión impuesta el pasado abril por la Sección Segunda de la Audiencia de Navarra a los cinco miembros de La Manada.
