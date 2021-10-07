El Ministerio de Cultura confirma que los toros no estarán incluidos en el bono cultural para jóvenes

madrid
El Ministerio de Cultura y Deporte ha confirmado que definitivamente los toros no estarán incluidos en el bono cultural joven de 400 euros que el Gobierno prevé dar a todos aquellos que cumplan 18 años en 2022 y que se incluye en el proyecto de Presupuestos Generales del Estado el próximo año, que el Gobierno aprueba este jueves en Consejo de Ministros.
El ministro de Cultura y Deporte, Miquel Iceta, ya explicó este miércoles, en declaraciones a la Cadena Ser que no todas las actividades patrimonio cultural "van a ser financiadas". Este jueves fuentes de su departamento han confirmado que los toros no estarán incluidos en el catálogo de este bono.
"No todos los elementos que nuestra legislación considera cultura van a estar bajo el amparo de este bono cultural"
"No todos los elementos que nuestra legislación considera cultura van a estar bajo el amparo de este bono cultural. Eso es lo que hay que delimitar ahora, el catálogo de servicios y productos culturales que puedan ser financiados a través del bono. Sobre otras industrias culturales, habrá que esperar al Real Decreto que desarrolle esta iniciativa cultural", señalan.
El mundo el toro reclama que se incluya
Precisamente, este mismo jueves el ministerio de Cultura y la Fundación Toro de Lidia tienen prevista una reunión, según han informado fuentes de la Fundación y confirmado desde Cultura.
Aunque la reunión ya estaba agendada y no es 'ad hoc' para tratar el tema ni estará presente el ministro, según señalan desde Cultura, la Fundación Toro de Lidia ha avanzado que tratarán el tema de la inclusión de la tauromaquia en el bono cultural joven.
Según ha precisado el portavoz de la Fundación Toro de Lidia, Chapu Apaolaza, no incluir los toros en este bono cultural joven sería "un escándalo de dimensiones cósmicas".
"Ese catálogo, si no incluye la tauromaquia, sería un catálogo político y tendría un nombre que sería censura", ha subrayado. En este sentido, ha pedido al ministro Miquel Iceta que "se comporte como el ministro de Cultura, no de censura".
