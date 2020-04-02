MADRIDActualizado:
El Gobierno ha pedido a las universidades que estén estar preparadas para todas las "eventualidades" en cuanto a poder o no reanudar las clases presenciales ante la crisis sanitaria, y ha dejado en sus manos decidir la vigencia de las clases "online".
Así lo han decidido este jueves, en Conferencia General de Política Universitaria telemática, el ministro de Universidades, Manuel Castells, y las comunidades autónomas después de que el curso presencial esté parado desde el pasado 14 de marzo, cuando se decretó el estado de alarma.
Según han señalado fuentes del Ministerio de Universidades, habrá una nueva reunión el próximo día 15 de abril para garantizar el cierre del curso de "manera coordinada" y no descartan que todo siga siendo "online" o que haya mecanismos semipresenciales si las autoridades sanitarias lo consideran factible.

