madrid
El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, ha avanzado este martes que es "muy probable" que se reduzcan a diez días las cuarentenas de los contactos estrechos de personas positivas de covid-19 sin necesidad de que se hagan una prueba PCR.
Illa prevé "un acuerdo amplio, si no unánime de las comunidades autónomas" para rebajar de 14 a 10 días las cuarentenas de los contactos de positivos, como ya ha decidido hacer Catalunya antes de la reunión de la Comisión de Salud Pública en la que el Gobierno esta discutiendo este asunto con las comunidades.
"Si se adopta hoy -la decisión- sería extensible a todas las comunidades autónomas", ha dicho el titular de Sanidad en la rueda de prensa posterior al Consejo de Ministros.
Asimismo, Illa ha recordado que en los protocolos existentes ya se pueden reducir a diez días las cuarentenas de los casos positivos, siempre y cuando en los últimos tres días no haya presentado síntomas.
Hasta ahora, los contactos estrechos de los positivos podían guardar una cuarentena de 10 días si en el décimo día una prueba PCR confirmaban el negativo.
Las palabras del ministro de Sanidad llegan después de que la Generalitat de Catalunya anunciara este mismo martes que reducirá la cuarentena de catorce a diez días de aislamiento por covid-19 para facilitar su cumplimiento, según ha anunciado este martes el secretario de Salud Pública, Josep Maria Argimon.
Argimon ha hecho este anuncio en TV3 y fuentes del Departamento de Salud han confirmado la reducción de los días de cuarentena.
