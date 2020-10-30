Los Mossos desahucian de noche y sin orden judicial a una familia con tres menores en Ciutat Meridiana

madridActualizado:
Los Mossos d'Esquadra desahuciaron este jueves, una hora antes del toque queda, a una familia con tres menores (uno de ellos un bebé) en Ciutat Meridiana de Barcelona. La mujer volvió del trabajo el mediodía de este jueves y se encontró con la cerradura cambiada. No le notificaron nada a ella ni a su abogado de oficio, según recoge El Periódico.
Al encontrarse en esta situación, volvió a entrar en el piso en el que vivían desde hacía dos años, propiedad del BBVA, y sonó una alarma que habían instalado después del desahucio que se había llevado a cabo mientras estaba trabajando.
Los agentes de los Mossos acudieron a la vivienda, donde decenas de vecinos intentaron parar el desahucio. La abogada y codirectora de IRIDIA (Centro para la Defensa de los Derechos Humanos), Anaïs Franquesa Griso, ha afirmado en una entrevista para Ser Catalunya que "preocupa que se lleve a cabo un desahucio de estas características, en plena pandemia y con toque de queda. Y que los Mossos actúen por la vía directa, sin orden judicial, es muy grave".
"Por la tarde no había una orden judicial de desalojar esa familia, lo tendrían que haber notificado a la autoridad judicial. La Policía no puede optar por la vía rápida justificándose con el delito flagrante", explica Franquesa Griso en la entrevista.
El comisario jefe de los Mossos d'Esquadra, Eduard Sallent, ha defendido en una entrevista a Ser Catalunya la actuación del cuerpo y recuerda que los Mossos actúan como policía judicial, por lo que lamenta "que se ponga el foco" en la Policía. "A nadie le gusta ir a una casa y sacar a una familia con tres niños, pero vivimos en un estado de derecho", ha dicho Sallent.
El comisario jefe del cuerpo defiende la actuación constituye un "delito flagrante", por lo que se decidió actuar para "restituir la propiedad ya hecha por la mañana".
