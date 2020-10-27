Desahuciada una familia con cuatro menores en Carabanchel en plena segunda ola de la covid-19

La familia de Adoración Cano —compuesta por su hijo, su nuera y sus cuatro nietos de entre cinco y un año— ha sido desahuciada este martes en Carabanchel.

Adoración ha afirmado durante una entrevista a la Cadena SER que le suspendieron la Renta Mínima de Inserción (RMI) porque tenía que tramitar el Ingreso Mínimo Vital. "Suspendieron el RMI y la Vital no la hemos recibido todavía", explica.

En una imagen compartida en las redes sociales, se puede ver a una mujer y a los cuatro niños sentados en un sofá en plena calle, entre algunas de sus pertenencias. "Hasta ayer mismo me estaban diciendo que me iban a dar un alquiler social", ha explicado al medio.

"Ha venido esta mañana la comisión (judicial) y me ha dicho que tenía que desalojar. Y he tenido que desalojar porque no había manera. Han venido los antidisturbios. Yo la verdad es que me he puesto muy mala. Yo soy una persona de alto riesgo, porque tengo problemas de salud. Mi nuera también está muy mal porque tiene cuatro menores. Estamos bastante mal", afirma Adoración. Se encuentran actualmente en casa de una hija, pero Adoración aclara que no pueden quedarse ahí porque no hay sitio.

La Sociedad de Gestión de Activos Procedentes de la Reestructuración Bancaria (Sareb), conocido como banco malo, indican que han hablado "con el Samur Social para que Adoración y su familia sean realojados en un albergue de forma provisional hasta que podamos firmar un contrato de vivienda social".