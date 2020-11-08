El muelle de Arguineguín acoge a 1.570 migrantes y podrían llegar a 2.500, según Cruz Roja

las palmas
Un total de 1.570 migrantes se encuentran en el muelle grancanario de Arguineguín, que podría alcanzar este domingo las 2.000-2.500 personas de seguir el ritmo de llegadas de pateras y cayucos a Canarias: 32 en las últimas 24 horas, según ha informado Cruz Roja.
Aday González, responsable insular del área de Inmigración de Cruz Roja, ha informado a la prensa en el muelle de que los 1.570 migrantes contabilizados en las instalaciones de este puerto de Mogán están a la espera de que se les haga la PCR y de que puedan comenzar los traslados a otros puntos de la isla.
Al mismo tiempo se espera la llegada al muelle de otras 88 personas a bordo de la Salvamar Menkalinan de Salvamento Marítimo, que ha partido en busca de otra embarcación.
Si sigue el ritmo de llegadas de este fin de semana "probablemente superaremos los 2.000-2.500 inmigrantes" en el muelle, ha dicho el responsable de Cruz Roja, quien hay indicado que "poco más hueco hay dentro" del puerto.
Por ello, los coordinadores de Cruz Roja están trabajando "a destajo" con representantes del Gobierno de la nación para comenzar a hacer traslados "y desahogar este muelle", ha proseguido Aday González, quien ha precisado que durante la noche han arribado a Gran Canaria entre diez y 12 pateras con unas 600 personas a bordo.
Desde la madrugada a la media tarde de este sábado arribaron por mar 1.096 migrantes y durante la noche llegaron otras 600 personas a Canarias, la cifra más alta en una sola jornada desde la "crisis de los cayucos" (2006-2007).
