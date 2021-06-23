Estás leyendo: Muere atropellado un cachorro de lince ibérico en una carretera de Doñana

Muere atropellado un cachorro de lince ibérico en una carretera de Doñana

Desde la administración autonómica han apuntado que se trata de un ejemplar de los nacidos este año 2021 en libertad.

Rally, Risco y René son los nombres elegidos por los internautas para los tres cachorros de lince ibérico nacidos esta temporada de cría en Zarza de Granadilla, Cáceres, a 4 de junio de 2020. Ministerio Para La Transición Ecológica / Europa Press

huelva

Un cachorro de lince ibérico, con apenas meses de vida y perteneciente a la población de Doñana-Aljaraje, ha muerto este martes tras ser atropellado en la carretera que une los núcleos poblacionales de Almonte y Matalascañas (Huelva).

Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Consejería de Ganadería, Pesca y Desarrollo Sostenible, han recibido una llamada alertando del atropello, a la altura del centro de visitantes de El Acebuche. 

Hasta el lugar se han desplazado trabajadores del Centro de Análisis y Diagnóstico de la Fauna Silvestre de Andalucía (CAD) que trasladaron el cuerpo del lince a sus instalaciones para practicarle la necropsia. 

Desde la administración autonómica han apuntado que se trata de un ejemplar de los nacidos este año 2021 en libertad. 

