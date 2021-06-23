Muere atropellado un cachorro de lince ibérico en una carretera de Doñana

huelva
Un cachorro de lince ibérico, con apenas meses de vida y perteneciente a la población de Doñana-Aljaraje, ha muerto este martes tras ser atropellado en la carretera que une los núcleos poblacionales de Almonte y Matalascañas (Huelva).
Según han informado a Efe fuentes de la Consejería de Ganadería, Pesca y Desarrollo Sostenible, han recibido una llamada alertando del atropello, a la altura del centro de visitantes de El Acebuche.
Hasta el lugar se han desplazado trabajadores del Centro de Análisis y Diagnóstico de la Fauna Silvestre de Andalucía (CAD) que trasladaron el cuerpo del lince a sus instalaciones para practicarle la necropsia.
Desde la administración autonómica han apuntado que se trata de un ejemplar de los nacidos este año 2021 en libertad.
