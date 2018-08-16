Muere atropellado otro lince en Andalucía

Técnicos de la Consejería de Medio Ambiente y Ordenación del Territorio de la Junta de Andalucía adscritos al programa LIFE+Iberlince han recibido este jueves un aviso de la presencia del cadáver de un ejemplar de lince ibérico en la JH-5002, conocida como la carretera de La Lancha, en el término municipal de Andújar (Jaén), con lo que se elevan a once los ejemplares fallecidos por esta causa en lo que va de año.
Se trata, según la información facilitada por el programa, de un ejemplar hembra de lince ibérico nacido esta temporada. El cuerpo ha sido trasladado al Centro de Análisis y Diagnóstico de la Fauna Silvestre (CAD) de la Junta, donde se le practicará la necropsia.
Recientemente se dieron avisos de la presencia de dos cadáveres más por atropello en la A-312, en el termino municipal de Vilches, y en la carretera CO-3103, en el término municipal de Córdoba.
En el caso de Vilches, se trataba de una hembra de dos años radiomarcada, mientras el otro era un cachorro macho. Los dos cuerpos fueron trasladados igualmente al CAD para la necropsia. El anterior a éstos fue atropellado en la carretera A-421 a su paso por el término municipal de Adamuz, en la provincia de Córdoba, donde fue hallado por un particular.
