Muere de cáncer Isabel Torres, protagonista de 'Veneno'

madrid
Actualizado:
La actriz Isabel Torres ha fallecido a los 52 años a causa de un cáncer de pulmón. La protagonista de la serie Veneno publicó un último vídeo en Instagram donde se despedía en noviembre tras explicar que le quedaban dos meses de vida. En la misma red social se ha anunciado su fallecimiento este viernes.
(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)
