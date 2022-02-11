Estás leyendo: Muere de cáncer Isabel Torres, protagonista de 'Veneno'

Público

Muere de cáncer Isabel Torres, protagonista de 'Veneno'

La actriz y presentadora hizo público en 2021 que padecía un cáncer de pulmón y que le quedaban pocos meses de vida.

La actriz Isabel Torres, en una foto de su perfil de Instagram.
La actriz Isabel Torres, en una foto de su perfil de Instagram. Instagram

madrid

La actriz Isabel Torres ha fallecido a los 52 años a causa de un cáncer de pulmón. La protagonista de la serie Veneno publicó un último vídeo en Instagram donde se despedía en noviembre tras explicar que le quedaban dos meses de vida. En la misma red social se ha anunciado su fallecimiento este viernes.

(HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN)

