Muere el economista José María Gay de Liébana a los 68 años

Foto de archivo (Madrid, 15/04/2016) del doctor en Economía y Derecho José María Gay de Liébana.
Foto de archivo (Madrid, 15/04/2016) del doctor en Economía y Derecho José María Gay de Liébana. Marta Pérez / EFE

El economista José María Gay de Liébana y Saludas ha muerto a los 68 años, según han informado a Europa Press fuentes de la Universidad de Barcelona (UB), donde era profesor de Economía Financiera y Contabilidad.

Era Doctor en Economía y Derecho y participa habitualmente como comentarista de actualidad económica en varios programas de televisión y radio, además de escribir en prensa, revistas y publicaciones especializadas.

Recibió el premio 'Economía' por la Asociación Española de Prensa Extranjera (ACPE) en 2012 por radiografiar y denunciar la crisis española.

