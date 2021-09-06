Estás leyendo: Muere una mujer tras caer de un quinto piso mientras limpiaba los cristales

Público
Público

Muere una mujer tras caer de un quinto piso mientras limpiaba los cristales

Los servicios de Summa 112 intentaron reanimar a la vecina de Fuenlabrada (Madrid), pero no tuvieron éxito.

Imagen cedida por 112 Comunidad de Madrid
Imagen cedida por 112 Comunidad de Madrid. @112cmadrid

madrid

Una mujer de 50 años ha fallecido este domingo tras precipitarse de un quinto piso cuando limpiaba los cristales en un domicilio de Fuenlabrada, según informa Emergencias 112.

El accidente ha tenido lugar sobre las 9.08 horas en la calle Albacete número 5. Al lugar se ha desplazado una UVI móvil de Summa 112, que se la ha encontrado inconsciente en parada cardiorrespiratoria. La han intentado reanimar durante alrededor de una hora pero han terminado por confirmar su fallecimiento.

Un psicólogo del Summa 112 ha tenido que atender al marido por una crisis de ansiedad tras lo sucedido. La investigación la llevarán a cabo desde Policía Nacional.

Más noticias

Etiquetas

selección público