Muere una mujer tras caer de un quinto piso mientras limpiaba los cristales

madrid
Una mujer de 50 años ha fallecido este domingo tras precipitarse de un quinto piso cuando limpiaba los cristales en un domicilio de Fuenlabrada, según informa Emergencias 112.
El accidente ha tenido lugar sobre las 9.08 horas en la calle Albacete número 5. Al lugar se ha desplazado una UVI móvil de Summa 112, que se la ha encontrado inconsciente en parada cardiorrespiratoria. La han intentado reanimar durante alrededor de una hora pero han terminado por confirmar su fallecimiento.
Un psicólogo del Summa 112 ha tenido que atender al marido por una crisis de ansiedad tras lo sucedido. La investigación la llevarán a cabo desde Policía Nacional.
