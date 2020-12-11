Estás leyendo: Muere un niño de tres años en el incendio de su vivienda en València y sus hermanos y su madre resultan heridos

Incendio Muere un niño de tres años en el incendio de su vivienda en València y sus hermanos y su madre resultan heridos

Los servicios médicos desplazados al lugar atendieron a siete personas afectadas. De ellas, una mujer de unos 30 años y sus tres hijos, todos niños, de tres, siete y nueve años.

Coche de la Policía Nacional /Archivo
Coche de la Policía Nacional /Archivo. EFE

valència

Actualizado:

EFE

Un niño de tres años ha fallecido como consecuencia del incendio registrado en su vivienda de la avenida de la Malvarrosa de València, en el que resultaron heridos su madre y dos hermanos menores de edad, según han informado a EFE fuentes de la Policía Nacional.

El incendio se produjo en la tarde de este jueves y los servicios médicos desplazados al lugar, un edificio de viviendas del número 77 de la citada avenida, atendieron a siete personas afectadas. De ellas, una mujer de unos 30 años y sus tres hijos, todos niños, de tres, siete y nueve años, presentaban intoxicación por humo y quemaduras, según el CICU.

Los equipos médicos les practicaron diversas maniobras de recuperación y estabilización y cuatro unidades del SAMU trasladaron a los cuatro al hospital La Fe.

Las otras tres personas afectadas fueron dos hombres de 26 y 28 años, que fueron atendidos por quemaduras, y una joven de 18 años asistida por crisis de ansiedad. Todos ellos fueron dados de alta in situ.

Según informó el CICU este jueves, el aviso del siniestro se produjo a las 19.15 horas y se desconocen las causas del incendio. El CICU movilizó cuatro unidades del SAMU y dos unidades de SVB y la Policía Nacional ha abierto una investigación para determinar si el incendio ha sido intencionado

Fuentes policiales señalaron a EFE que un vecino del piso superior al que ha sufrió el incendio resultó herido leve al saltar desde su casa y caer en el piso de una vivienda anexa, y otro vecino tuvo que ser también atendido por quemaduras leves. El cuerpo de bomberos envió al lugar del siniestro cinco dotaciones y una ambulancia.

