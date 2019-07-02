El equipo médico que trata al tetrapléjico francés Vincent Lambert, en estado vegetativo desde hace más de diez años, iniciará el proceso para retirarle la alimentación e hidratación artificiales que lo mantienen con vida a partir de este martes.
El gabinete del letrado Patrice Spinosi, que representa a la mujer de Lambert, señaló a EFE que el hospital de Reims, en el norte del país, tomó la decisión el viernes por la tarde, el mismo día en que el Tribunal Supremo de Francia reabrió la vía para poder detener su tratamiento.
"Estamos muy contentos", dijo la defensa de Rachel Lambert, que lleva años enfrentada judicialmente a los padres de su marido, católicos conservadores que se oponen a dejarle morir.
Lambert no dejó por escrito su testamento vital y su situación se ha convertido en Francia en un símbolo en el debate sobre la muerte digna en Francia.
El hombre sufrió un accidente de tráfico en 2008 que le dejó tetrapléjico y totalmente dependiente. En 2011, los médicos descartaron toda posibilidad de mejora, y en 2014 su estado fue calificado de vegetativo.
En este tiempo, el hospital había obtenido tres veces la autorización para cesar el tratamiento, pero no pudo aplicarla por la acción judicial de los padres.
La última vez que inició el protocolo para dejarle morir fue el pasado mayo, pero el Tribunal de Apelación, al que los padres recurrieron, frenó ese proceso con una sentencia que el viernes fue invalidada por el Supremo.
Ese día, la defensa de los padres amenazó con denunciar al doctor de su hijo, Vincent Sánchez, por "asesinato con premeditación" en caso de que activara el proceso, y este lunes la madre lanzó un "llamamiento de ayuda" en el Consejo de Derechos Humanos de la ONU en Ginebra para evitar que se le aplicara "la eutanasia por su discapacidad cerebral".
