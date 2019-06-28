Público
Eutanasia El Supremo francés permite la desconexión a Vincent Lambert, símbolo de la muerte digna

El caso se ha convertido en el país en símbolo del debate sobre la eutanasia y mantiene enfrentada a su familia, en la que sus padres, fervientes católicos, luchan por mantenerlo con vida y su mujer y tutora legal intenta que sea desconectado.

El ciudadano francés Vincent Lambert. EFE

El Tribunal Supremo de Francia anuló este viernes la decisión de una corte de apelación de ordenar que se reanudara la alimentación e hidratación artificial del francés Vincent Lambert, hospitalizado en estado vegetativo desde hace más de diez años.

La decisión del Supremo, que solo se centró en las competencias judiciales de la Corte de Apelación, llega tras el recurso presentado por el Gobierno francés y el hospital de Reims, en el que Lambert, antiguo enfermero de 42 años, está ingresado.

