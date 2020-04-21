Estás leyendo: Muere el periodista José María Calleja por coronavirus

Muertes por la covid-19 Muere el periodista José María Calleja por coronavirus

El también escritor, de 64 años, llevaba ingresado en la UCI del Hospital Clínico de Madrid desde el pasado 29 de marzo.

El periodista José María Calleja . EFE/Ángel Díaz/Archivo
El periodista José María Calleja . EFE/Ángel Díaz/Archivo

MADRID

Actualizado:

público | EFE

El periodista y escritor José María Calleja ha fallecido a los 64 años como consecuencia del coronavirus, según han informado este martes varios medios citando a fuentes de su entorno. Calleja llevaba ingresado en la UCI del Hospital Clínico de Madrid desde el pasado 29 de marzo.

Calleja (León, 1955), profesor de la Universidad Carlos III de Madrid, era colaborador en la Cadena Ser, en concreto del programa Hoy por Hoy, y también de eldiario.es.

Comenzó su carrera informativa a principios de los 80 en la delegación de la Agencia Efe en el País Vasco, desde donde pasó a Euskal Telebista (ETB), coincidiendo con una de las etapas más sangrientas de la historia de ETA.

Señalado como objetivo de la banda contó durante años con protección de escolta, y con el libro Arriba, Euskadi, la vida diaria en el País Vasco ganó el Premio Espasa de Ensayo en 2001.

El pasado mes de febrero publicó su última obra, Lo bueno de España, en la que reflexiona sobre los hechos históricos, las iniciativas y los personajes que permiten sentir un orgullo razonable de este país.

