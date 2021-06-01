Estás leyendo: Una mujer confiesa haber cortado el pene al dueño de un bar por violarla en repetidas ocasiones

Una mujer confiesa haber cortado el pene al dueño de un bar por violarla en repetidas ocasiones

La mujer, trabajadora del establecimiento en Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona), está detenida. El hombre, hospitalizado.

Fotografía de archivo de los Mossos d'Esquadra.
Fotografía de archivo de los Mossos d'Esquadra.

BARCELONA

Los Mossos d'Esquadra han detenido este martes de madrugada a una mujer por presuntamente cortar el miembro viril al dueño del bar en el que trabajaba en Sant Andreu de la Barca (Barcelona), según ha informado la policía catalana.

Según la detenida, el hombre "la habría obligado en diferentes ocasiones a mantener relaciones sexuales no consentidas", y este martes por la madrugada el hombre lo habría intentado y la mujer le ha seccionado el miembro con un arma blanca y se ha dirigido a las dependencias de la Policía Local de la localidad.

La mujer ha quedado detenida por un presunto delito de lesiones y el hombre ha sido trasladado hasta un hospital de Barcelona donde permanece ingresado; la investigación sigue abierta para esclarecer la existencia de posibles delitos contra la libertad sexual. Se prevé que el hombre sea detenido en las próximas horas.

