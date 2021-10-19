Estás leyendo: Una mujer sufre una violación en un vagón de tren en Filadelfia ante la pasividad del resto de pasajeros

Una mujer sufre una violación en un vagón de tren en Filadelfia ante la pasividad del resto de pasajeros

Tuvo que ser un trabajador del servicio de cercanías el que diera el aviso a la Policía. La violación ha quedado registrada en vídeo y el atacante fue detenido en el acto.

La entrada de una estación de tren de cercanías de Filadelfia (EEUU).
MADRID

Una mujer fue violada en el vagón de un tren de cercanías a las afueras de Filadelfia (EEUU) el pasado miércoles sin que el resto de pasajeros hiciera nada para socorrerla ni llamaran al teléfono de la Policía para dar aviso de la situación. 

El ataque tuvo lugar alrededor de las 22 horas en un tren en dirección oeste en Upper Darby Township, Pensilvania. La mujer no conocía al sospechoso, identificado como Fiston M. Ngoy, de 35 años, quien según las autoridades era conocido por la Policía. El presunto agresor ha sido acusado de violación, entre otros cargos. Y en estos momentos se encuentra bajo arresto con una fianza de 180.000 dólares.

En un comunicado, el servicio de cercanías (SEPTA) calificó el ataque como "un acto criminal horrendo" e informó de que los agentes detuvieron a Ngoy "en el acto". La Policía todavía se pregunta por qué ninguno de los otros pasajeros hizo nada para ayudar a la víctima. La llamada al número 911 provino de un empleado de SEPTA que presenció el ataque desde una plataforma mientras pasaba el tren.

Fotografía distribuida por la Policía de Fiston M. Ngoy, el violador del tren de Filadelfia.
"Hubo mucha gente, en mi opinión, que debería haber intervenido. Alguien debería haber hecho algo", aseguró Timothy Bernhardt, superintendente del Departamento de Policía de Upper Darby. "Habla de quiénes somos como sociedad. Quiero decir, ¿quién puede permitir que algo así suceda?".

La violación ha quedado completamente registrada en vídeo gracias a las cámaras de vigilancia. Los investigadores aseguran que el vídeo muestra a Ngoy sentado junto a la víctima e intenta tocarla y se ve a la mujer intentando apartarlo varias veces. El vídeo luego muestra a Ngoy empujándola hacia abajo, rasgándole la ropa y agrediéndola sexualmente, asegura la Policía. El asalto se prolongó durante ocho minutos.

La víctima, a la que Bernhardt calificó como "una mujer increíblemente fuerte", fue trasladada al hospital y se está recuperando de las lesiones y de la conmoción.

