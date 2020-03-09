Estás leyendo: Una mujer supera a todos los hombres en un campeonato de ajedrez pero recibe el premio femenino

Una mujer supera a todos los hombres en un campeonato de ajedrez pero recibe el premio femenino

La joven Marta García ganó el torneo de universitario de ajedrez de la Comunitat Valenciana después de enfrentarse a seis varones pero subió la penúltima a recoger el galardón que le entregaron, que fue el que la reconocía como mejor mujer.  

Imagen de una partida de ajedrez | Pixabai
madrid

público

Marta García ganó el pasado miércoles el Campeonato Universitario de Ajedrez de la Comunitat Valenciana después de imponerse a seis hombres, pero en la entrega de los galardones, le otorgaron el premio a la mejor mujer y, además, subió la penúltima a recoger el trofeo y no la última como debe hacerlo el ganador del torneo. 

García es subcampeona de Europa sub-16, octacampeona de España de diferentes y edades y tercer tablero de la selección española femenina. Según se ha hecho eco El País, la joven de 19 años ha expresado su sorpresa ante los hechos: "No subí la última y cuando me entregaron el premio femenino, ni siquiera dijeron que había ganado el torneo".

El reglamento del ajedrez es igual que el de todos los deportes, a pesar de que jueguen juntos las mujeres y los hombres, "por eso no tiene sentido que se copien las bases de otros deportes donde sí hay separación", ha cuestionado García. 

Desde la Universidad de Alicante han explicado que no se trata de ningún fallo de protocolo ya que "en todos los deportes, los premios se entregan de forma aleatoria; a veces suben primero los chicos o las chicas", ha especificado el responsable técnico del centro académico José Antonio Rodríguez.

