Una mujer supera a todos los hombres en un campeonato de ajedrez pero recibe el premio femenino

madrid
Marta García ganó el pasado miércoles el Campeonato Universitario de Ajedrez de la Comunitat Valenciana después de imponerse a seis hombres, pero en la entrega de los galardones, le otorgaron el premio a la mejor mujer y, además, subió la penúltima a recoger el trofeo y no la última como debe hacerlo el ganador del torneo.
García es subcampeona de Europa sub-16, octacampeona de España de diferentes y edades y tercer tablero de la selección española femenina. Según se ha hecho eco El País, la joven de 19 años ha expresado su sorpresa ante los hechos: "No subí la última y cuando me entregaron el premio femenino, ni siquiera dijeron que había ganado el torneo".
El reglamento del ajedrez es igual que el de todos los deportes, a pesar de que jueguen juntos las mujeres y los hombres, "por eso no tiene sentido que se copien las bases de otros deportes donde sí hay separación", ha cuestionado García.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Hem tornat ha guanyar per equips!! 🥇 I cal sumar les medalles de Marta 🥇 i Mireya 🥈 Tot i que la reglamentació fa distinció de medalles masculines i femenines, com la competició és mixta, és just remarcar que Marta ha sigut campiona absoluta del torneig, en solitari amb una brillant actuació (5 victòries i unes taules a l'última ronda). Moltes felicitats @martik40 !! 👏👏👏 #CADU #escacs
Desde la Universidad de Alicante han explicado que no se trata de ningún fallo de protocolo ya que "en todos los deportes, los premios se entregan de forma aleatoria; a veces suben primero los chicos o las chicas", ha especificado el responsable técnico del centro académico José Antonio Rodríguez.
