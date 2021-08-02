Una mujer vasca de 86 años, primer caso conocido de eutanasia legal en España

Madrid | BilbaoActualizado:
Sucedió el pasado 23 de julio, menos de un mes después de la entrada en vigor de la ley de eutanasia en España, que fue el 25 de junio (a pesar de Vox). Eskarne, de 86 años y que ya hace una década registró su voluntad de acogerse a una muerte inducida, cumplía todos los requisitos legales.
Tal y como adelantaba El País el pasado domingo, ella había realizado un testamento vital en el que, para ella, la calidad de vida —ausencia de sufrimiento y de dependencia para lo cotidiano— era "primordial".
La familia, según el citado diario, quiere mantenerse en el anonimato; el hijo explica que "morirse es algo muy íntimo y no es necesario dar detalles personales", aunque reconocen que la experiencia vivida ha sido "muy intensa y positiva".
Otros medios, como el Diario Vasco, se hacen eco de la noticia y remarcan que se trata del primer caso conocido en España; lo que implica que pueden haber casos anteriores en otras regiones que aún no hayan trascendido.
Los familiares entregaron la solicitud de eutanasia al médico de familia el mismo día 25 de junio, fecha de la entrada en vigor de la normativa. Ante la situación de Eskarne —con un evidente deterioro físico y mental, con un estado médicamente irreversible y con su voluntad manifestada hace una década—, las gestiones duraron justo 30 días.
Al final, un equipo humano médicos y enfermeras suministró a la mujer el fármaco que le produjo la muerte, mientras se hallaba en el dormitorio y rodeada de su familia, cuyos miembros se sintieron "muy arropados" por los profesionales médicos. Asimismo, han agradecido "la calidad humana y el trato exquisito recibido" por Osakidetza (servicio vasco de salud) y los profesionales sanitarios.
