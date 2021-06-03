Estás leyendo: Habrá segunda parte del documental sobre Rocío Carrasco: 'En el nombre de Rocío' se estrenará en otoño

Después de relatar cómo sufrió violencia de género en 'Rocío, contar la verdad para seguir viva', la nueva entrega estará dedicada a su madre, Rocío Jurado. También abordará el distanciamiento con su familia y el reparto de la herencia.

Rocío Carrasco relata la violencia machista que sufrió en 'Rocío, contar la verdad para seguir viva'.

Rocío Carrasco ha anunciado en su última intervención en Rocío, contar la verdad para seguir viva (donde relata la violencia de género que sufrió por parte de su expareja Antonio David Flores) que se emitirá una segunda parte del documental.

La nueva entrega, en la que hablará de toda su familia, está dedicada a su madre, Rocío Jurado. "Estamos poniendo en orden, habrá cosas que no se saben", confesaba Rocío Carrasco en el plató, donde aseguró que uno de los momentos claves es el reparto de la herencia.

"Se puede decir que en ese momento es en el que yo me doy cuenta realmente de todo lo que he vivido con anterioridad y le doy respuestas a muchas cosas", explicó anoche Rocío Carrasco en Telecinco.

Mucho se ha hablado del distanciamiento con cada miembro de la familia Mohedano y, dentro de unos meses, sabremos qué ocurrió con Gloria Camila, José Fernando, Gloria Mohedano, José Antonio Rodríguez, Amador Mohedano y Rosa Benito y José Ortega Cano.

Rocío Carrasco va a despejar todas las dudas que ha habido durante toda la historia de la televisión sobre la mala relación que existe entre ella y sus familiares. Habrá que esperar hasta otoño, cuando está previsto el estreno de la segunda parte del documental, titulado En el nombre de Rocío.

