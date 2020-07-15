Estás leyendo: Hallan muerto en una calle de Barcelona a un bebé recién nacido

Nou Barris Hallan muerto en una calle de Barcelona a un bebé recién nacido

Los Mossos han abierto una investigación para intentar aclarar las circunstancias de la muerte del bebé recién nacido.

Agentes de patrulla de los Mossos d'Esquadra.  MOSSOS D'ESQUADRA / Archivo

Los Mossos d'Esquadra investigan las circunstancias de la muerte de un bebé recién nacido, cuyo cadáver han encontrado la mañana de este miércoles en la calle, en el distrito de Nou Barris de Barcelona.

El cuerpo policial ha explicado a Europa Press que han recibido el aviso sobre las 8.30 horas de este miércoles e investigan los motivos de la muerte.

Los agentes se han desplazado al lugar, al igual que efectivos del Sistema de Emergencias Médicas (SEM), que únicamente han podido certificar la muerte del bebé.

Los Mossos han abierto una investigación para intentar aclarar las circunstancias de la muerte del bebé recién nacido. 

