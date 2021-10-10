Estás leyendo: La nueva colada del volcán de La Palma termina de destruir las edificaciones que habían resistido en Todoque

La evolución de la erupción continúa dentro del proceso normal de un volcán, afirma el Cabildo palmero.

La colada de lava derriba todo a su paso en Todoque, en el municipio de Los Llanos de Aridane este miércoles 22 de septiembre de 2021. Ramón de la Rocha / EFE

La nueva colada de lava, con temperaturas de hasta 1.240 grados centígrados, ha destruido las pocas edificaciones que quedaban en pie al norte de Todoque, en la isla canaria de La Palma, según ha informado este domingo el Instituto Volcanólogico de Canarias (Involcan).

Por su parte el Cabildo de La Palma ha informado hoy de que, a pesar de que en esta pasada noche "el volcán ha sido más ruidoso" y ha habido muchas vibraciones, ha transcurrido sin incidentes.

La evolución de la erupción continúa dentro del proceso normal de un volcán, afirma el Cabildo palmero, que subraya que los científicos siguen monitorizando la actividad para garantizar la seguridad de las personas.

Añade que se permitirá la entrada a los vecinos evacuados con propiedades fuera del perímetro de seguridad para recoger ropa y enseres, y para ello el acceso será controlado y contarán con el acompañamiento de personal de seguridad, previa coordinación con su Ayuntamiento.

Esta medida puede estar sujeta a cambios según las condiciones meteorológicas y la evolución del proceso eruptivo. A día de hoy, las coladas de lava se extienden por más de 497 hectáreas y han destruido más de 1.186 edificaciones, según el sistema europeo Copernicus.

